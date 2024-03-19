Rochelle Humes details how she supports husband Marvin Humes

Rochelle Humes has shared an insight into her marriage with Marvin Humes!

The Saturdays singer has been married to JLS hitmaker Marvin since 2012, and the couple have gone on to welcome three children together – Alaia-Mai (11), Valentina (6) and Blake (3).

Now, as she prepares to celebrate her twelfth wedding anniversary later this year, Rochelle has admitted that she tries to live by one important rule with Marvin.

In an interview with Women's Health, the 34-year-old was asked about life with her husband, to which Rochelle admitted that the pair do not always see eye to eye.

"If I’m p****d off, I’m telling him; if he’s p****d off, he’s telling me. We’re not mind readers. We know we love each other and all of that…But there’s a lot that comes in the middle of that – three kids, work, life,” she confessed.

The Hit List presenter went on to detail how she chooses to compromise with Marvin in their marriage.

"We’ve always had this rule that we can’t both shine at once. So, if he’s on tour, I’m gonna pull back…I’m on the school run – because we always make sure it’s one of us on the school run – and working in the school hours," she explained.

Rochelle’s latest insight comes as she recently posted a gushing tribute in honour of Marvin’s birthday.

Yesterday (March 18), Marvin marked his 39th birthday, and his proud wife used the occasion to share her love for him on social media.

On her Instagram account, Rochelle uploaded an adorable video montage of their life together so far, including sweet moments with their three children.

“Happy birthday to my everything! Sticking like glue baby,” Rochelle penned at the time.

“What are you doing to me,” Marvin later replied in an emotional comment, adding: “Thank you..love you baby.”