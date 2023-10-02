Rochelle Humes details her experience walking in Paris Fashion Week

Rochelle Humes stunned as she walked in Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.

The This Morning presenter took to the runway with L'Oreal on Sunday alongside the likes of Kendall Jenner, Helen Mirren and Elle Fanning.

Reflecting back on the incredible experience on social media, Rochelle admitted she couldn’t believe it had even happened.

Opening up to her 2.2M Instagram followers, the 34-year-old shared a collection of beautiful photos of her walking on the runway and of her backstage as she prepared for the fashion show.

Humes wore a gorgeous bronze dress with a thigh-high split as she made her way down the catwalk. The showstopping gown had a round disk attached to her back, and the whole look was paired with black heels that wrapped around her ankles.

Detailing the night in the caption of the post, Rochelle, explained, “Last night was an absolute dream. Walking the L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé under the twinkling Eiffel Tower was an experience. It’s going to take a lot to top”.

“Surrounded by some of the world's most iconic and inspiring women, it was a feeling that's truly hard to put into words”.

“I’m not sure I’ll ever be over it and I’m not entirely sure what just happened, but it did… And this little girl from Romford has never felt more worth it”.

The former member of The Saturdays closed off by adding, “A big thank you as always to my amazing @lorealparis family”.

Many fans and pals of Rochelle’s headed to the comments to share their delight that she got to model on the runway.

One fan said, “WOW! this is a moment and you look beyond incredible, this dress is giving me life @rochellehumes”.

Credit: Marvin Humes Instagram

“Congratulations, you look incredible”, penned another fan, while a third added, “Wow so happy for you! You look amazing!”.

While Rochelle was modelling on Sunday, her husband Marvin was unable to see her show in person as he was DJ-ing at the time, but made sure to tune-in on social media as she took to the catwalk.

Marvin revealed how proud he was of her online by posting a video from his DJ set to his 748K Instagram followers where the JLS band member can be seen watching Rochelle on the runway from his phone.

He proudly wrote, “Meanwhile my wife is just casually walking the @lorealparis catwalk in Paris! Madddddd! Levels @rochellehumes”.