Rochelle and Marvin Humes share gorgeous first photos of baby Blake

Parenting and presenting duo, Marvin and Rochelle Humes are absolutely smitten with their newborn son, Blake Hampton Humes, who they welcomed into the world last Friday.

The pair announced the birth of their first son on Instagram on Monday morning, sharing a series of adorable photos of their little lad.

Since then the two have been sharing even more sweet snaps of their growing family, including a few gorgeous photos of their two daughters, seven-year-old Alaia and three-year-old Valentina meeting and bonding with their new little brother.

In the first black-and-white photo, Marvin and Rochelle's eldest daughter Alaia is seen gazing down at her baby brother, lovingly looking into his sweet little eyes.

Meanwhile in the following image their youngest daughter, Valentina is adorably holding onto baby Blake's tiny hand and the two are cuddled up in bed.

Proud dad, Marvin couldn't be happier with the arrival of his first son. He posted this lovely, raw image of wife Rochelle and little Val as they gaze adoringly at their new family member. "Hands up if you're loving life!" the caption read.

Announcing the exciting news on Monday, Marvin wrote, "My son! My son!!!Feels so weird but amazing saying that" followed by a blue heart emoji and a series of images of their newborn boy.

"Blake Hampton Humes was born on Friday weighing 8 pounds 2 ounces. Rochelle is a superwoman..family complete," the former JLS star added.

Friends, family and fans of the happy couple of course rushed to the comment section, to wish the new parents congratulations.

"The prince has arrived," fellow JLS singer Aston Merrygold wrote. Fellow X Factor alum, Olly Murs commented, "Congratulations team Humes!! Wow the lil man is here and love the name!"

Joe Wicks of The Body Coach sweetly wrote, "Congratulations guys. Beautiful baby and beautiful name. So happy you had a little boy. That’s incredible."