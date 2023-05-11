Robert De Niro announces the gender & name of his seventh child

Robert De Niro has been sharing more details about his new arrival!

The Taxi Driver star surprised fans earlier this week when he subtly revealed that he had welcomed his seventh child into the world.

At the time, the 79-year-old chose not to disclose the newborn’s gender, name or who the child’s mother was.

However, the Oscar-winning actor has now debuted his little one to the world!

Earlier today, Robert confirmed to CBS Mornings that he is now a dad to a baby girl, alongside his partner Tiffany Chen.

The Goodfellas star also revealed to the morning show that the couple have decided to name their daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

Alongside their debut of their little girl, Robert and Tiffany chose to share a sweet image of the newborn, wearing an adorable pink striped baby grow.

Amid sharing details about Gia’s arrival, presenter Gayle King noted that the tot was born on April 6, and weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Credit: Robert De Niro / CBS Mornings

Lastly, Robert and Tiffany stated to the programme that they are “over the moon” about their baby girl.

Robert initially confirmed the news of Gia’s arrival earlier this week.

During an interview with ET Canada that aired on Tuesday, the actor was discussing his new movie About My Father. When the interviewer stated that Robert had six children, he chose to correct the comment and said: “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

Prior to baby Gia’s birth, Robert first became a parent to daughter Drena (51) and son Raphael (46), alongside his first wife, Diahnne Abbott.

Then, in 1995, Robert welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron (27) with his former girlfriend Toukie Smith.

After marrying his second wife Grace Hightower in 1997, Robert later became a dad to son Elliot (24) and daughter Helen Grace (11).

Congratulations to Robert on his new arrival!