Robbie Williams opens up about how fatherhood changed his life

Robbie Williams has been opening up about his experience with parenthood!

The former Take That hitmaker is a father to four to his daughters Teddy (12) and Coco (6), as well as his sons Charlie (10) and Beau (4). Robbie shares his little ones with his wife of 15 years, Ayda Field.

Now, as he reflects on the release of his biopic film, Better Man, Robbie has admitted that fatherhood has been a gift for him.

In an interview with People, the 50-year-old was quizzed on his parenting journey.

"I have deep-rooted foundations where there was only chaos, and this little piggy that built a house made of straw,” Robbie explained.

"This little piggy now made a house out of concrete, and it is rooted to the spot. And the house isn't impervious to winds and storms, but it still stays standing. That's the difference,” the Rock DJ hitmaker continued.

Robbie was then asked how he copes with balancing his electric life as a rockstar with the quietness of his family life.

"You try your best, but there's four little voices from four little souls that have wants and needs and are very loud. And you have a wife that you need to negotiate with, and she needs to negotiate with you, how you are as a human being and your needs and your wants,” he detailed.

"But I will say this, I wrote a song called Feel, and it said, 'I just want to feel real love in the home that I live in.' I got it. I manifested it, and it's beautiful," Robbie gushed further.

After giving birth to Teddy and Charlie, Robbie’s wife Ayda confirmed in September 2018 that they had chosen to conceive via surrogacy for their daughter Coco. They also welcomed their son Beau through the same surrogate in February 2020.

Describing Coco’s birth as “a very long and difficult path to get here”, Ayda noted on Instagram at the time: “Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful."