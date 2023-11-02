Robbie Williams admits eating disorder struggles in new docuseries

Robbie Williams has detailed his difficult relationship with food and his previous battles with eating disorders.

Later this month, the former Take That star will be sharing his most vulnerable self in a new docuseries with Netflix, simply titled Robbie Williams.

Ahead of its official release next Wednesday, it has been revealed that, in one part of the documentary, Robbie gets candid about his previous struggles.

In one clip, the 49-year-old mentions that at one worrying point in his life, he would eat just one banana a day, which equates to only 90 calories.

In a new interview with The Sun to promote the upcoming release, Robbie chose to go into further detail about his struggles with eating.

“There's been an overarching eating disorder that has been with me all my life, it's a mixture of all the disorders,” the Let Me Entertain You singer explained.

“I had 'bigorexia' which is thinking you have no muscles and no size and anorexia. There is a word that's missing though, and that's what I am. It was either restrictive or over-eating. I've never had it right,” he admitted.

“There is an eating disorder, I'm just not sure which is my brand,” he concluded.

Spanning over the course of four episodes, the Robbie Williams docuseries will aim to give fans of the hitmaker a chance to see him – as well as his wife Ayda and their four children – like never before.

The logline for the miniseries reads: “Coinciding with the 25th anniversary of his solo career, this is the definitive 4-part documentary series on the most successful UK solo artist of all time.”

Credit: Netflix

“Featuring hundreds of hours of intimate, never-before-seen personal archive spanning 30 years, exclusive access to Robbie and helmed by an acclaimed filmmaking team including Asif Kapadia as an EP; this culture-defining series is the first of its kind to explore the real human being behind the salacious headlines,” Netflix adds.

Robbie Williams will launch on Netflix on November 8.