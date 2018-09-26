Riverdale is returning to Netflix VERY soon and we can’t wait

It feels like forever since the season two finale of Riverdale aired. We miss the drama, the relationship struggles, the creepy phone calls, Archie’s eyebrows…

There is a Jughead shaped hole in our hearts, but fear not, Betty, Archie and co. are returning to our screens VERY soon.

Season three is set to be better than ever with creepier storylines, new relationships and more trouble for our beloved gang.

Fans of the show have been waiting for it to return for what feels like a lifetime but Riverdale will be hitting Netflix sooner than you think.

Netflix announced the Riverdale return date and we’ve already got it marked on our calendars.

The teen-drama series will be back on Thursday, October 11. Yes, that’s right, we only have two more weeks to wait until Riverdale is back.

We are beyond ready for season three to air. It sounds like the upcoming season is going to be more gripping, dramatic and cheesier than its predecessors.

One of the biggest season three storylines will be Archie’s arrest. Judging from the most recent trailer our fave Riverdale hunk is in jail, and we’re not impressed.

Our love for KJ Apa and his bushy eyebrows is so strong, so we don’t know how we’ll cope if he is stuck behind bars for half the season.

We’ll also be introduced to the cult Polly is a member of, which is bound to be interesting (and extremely scary.)

Also, prepare yourself to see pretty much everyone hook up in the smalltown this season, from Alice and FP to Cheryl and Toni, love is certainly in the air in Riverdale.

Don’t miss the first episode of Riverdale season three on Thursday, October 11.