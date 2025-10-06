Rivals producers pay tribute as writer Jilly Cooper dies aged 88

Tributes are being paid to the late Dame Jilly Cooper.

It has been announced that the beloved writer – best known for her The Rutshire Chronicles series – passed away yesterday morning (Sunday, October 5), after suffering a fall.

In a statement, Jilly’s children Felix and Emily described their mother’s passing as being a “complete shock”.

"Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds,” they wrote.

Credit: Disney

"Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock. We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can't begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us,” they added.

Jilly had been in the spotlight in recent months to celebrate the debut of Disney+ series Rivals, which is based on her “bonkbuster” bestselling The Rutshire Chronicles novels.

Steamy TV series Rivals, which stars the likes of David Tennant, Aiden Turner and Emily Atack, follows a hatred-filled rivalry between a TV producer executive and a local MP in the 1980s, as well as the lives of those around them. Jilly had been involved in the show as an executive producer.

As filming continues on the upcoming second series, the producers behind Rivals have now taken the opportunity to pay an emotional tribute to the writer who started it all.

On social media, the Disney+ team shared a beautiful portrait of the late Jilly, writing: “RIP Dame Jilly Cooper (1937 – 2025).”

They continued: “A true trailblazer in British literature celebrated for her joyful, naughty and insightful writing. It has been a privilege to bring the world of Rivals to television and we raise a glass (of champagne, naturally) to her extraordinary legacy.”

They concluded their statement by adding: “Thank you, Jilly.”

Many fans of the late novelist have since been taking to Instagram to express their own condolences.

“Very sad news. Such an entertaining writer. May Dame Jilly Cooper rest in peace,” one user wrote.

“Devastated… RIP beautiful Jilly,” another commented.

“What a legend! I read nearly all Jilly's books, I love her characters, so sad!” a third fan added.