Rihanna shares title and snippet of first song release in 6 years

Rihanna is finally returning to the music scene!

The singer-turned-beauty-guru has been away from the music industry for almost six years, in order to concentrate on developing her own makeup and skincare brand, Fenty Beauty.

Of course, she has also been busy starting her own family! In May of this year, the 34-year-old gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, whom she shares with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Although fans have been delighted with her new products and glimpses into her family life, they have also been desperate to know when they can expect to hear new music from her.

Rihanna’s last album, Anti, was released in 2016, and since then, she has stepped back from the music scene. However, she is about to make a glorious comeback!

Today, it was announced that Rihanna will be contributing to the soundtrack of the new Marvel film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The film is due to be released next month, on Friday, November 11.

As part of the soundtrack, Rihanna has created a song titled Lift Me Up. Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Rihanna revealed the artwork for the single – a simplistic black background, dominated by a bright, silver letter R.

Within the artwork, the singer also decided to tease her fans with a tiny snippet of the song, containing some gorgeous background vocals. She sounds amazing already!

Tems, one of the song’s co-writers, explained that the song’s producers took inspiration from the untimely death of Black Panther’s biggest star, Chadwick Boseman.

“I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems explained. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Lift Me Up will be released this Friday, October 28. We can’t wait to hear it!