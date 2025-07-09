Rihanna shares hint about baby’s name ahead of third child’s arrival

Rihanna has shared her first hint about her third child’s name!

In May, the We Found Love hitmaker confirmed that she is expecting her third child with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple, who have been in a relationship since late 2019, already share two sons together – three-year-old RZA and Riot, who will be turning two next month.

Now, ahead of the arrival of her third little one, Rihanna has revealed a clue about the name she has chosen!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old was asked if she already has a name picked out for her unborn baby.

“It’s always going to be an R name. That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over,” she confirmed.

Rihanna and Rocky – whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers – chose to use this year’s Met Gala as a way to debut their pregnancy.

Before she attended the event on May 5, the Grammy winner revealed her baby joy when her photographer, Miles Diggs, took to Instagram to upload a photo of her in the rain, displaying her baby bump for the first time.

Then, on the Met Gala steps, the 37-year-old unveiled her growing bump to the world, wearing a black Marc Jacobs suit-inspired dress.

Speaking to the Associated Press on the Met Gala carpet, Rocky chose to open up about the couple's pregnancy news.

"It feels amazing, you know. It’s time that we show the people what we was cooking up. And I’m glad everybody’s happy for us ‘cause we definitely happy, you know," the 36-year-old gushed.

"Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless. Because you know how like some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people. But we’ve been seeing love for the most part. And we real receptive to that and appreciate that, you know what I mean?" Rocky continued, adding: "That’s love. Love is love."