Rihanna shares adorable new bump photo after announcing pregnancy

Rihanna is going to be a mum! Rihanna blew up the internet earlier this week when she announced the very exciting news that she and rapper A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday evening, the mum-to-be has shared an adorable candid snapshot of her growing bump.

“how the gang pulled up to black history month,” the 33-year-old singer proudly wrote in the caption, followed by a series of stunning photos from her pregnancy photo shoot, which took place in New York City during a snowstorm.

In this new photo, Rihanna appears to be in a bathroom and is seen wearing an orange and blue sports jersey which she’s pulled up to gaze at her baby bump.

Of course it wasn’t long before Rihanna’s post was flooded with comments from her friends, family and fans alike.

“LETS GOOOOOOO,” Lizzo excitedly commented, followed by a pregnant emoji and a red heart emoji.

“Congratulations mama! So beautiful!” music icon Ciara sweetly wrote.

“Three angels,” commented model Gigi Hadid, alongside a crying emoji and a heart and arrow emoji.

Meanwhile, Super Bass singer Nicki Minaj simply commented a stream on pink heart emojis.

Rihanna and A$AP announced the wonderful news that they were expecting their first child together on Monday afternoon, by releasing photographs from a pregnancy shoot, with Rihanna’s glowing bump taking center stage.

In the photos Rihanna is seen wearing a long bubblegum pink coat, paired with ripped boyfriend jeans. Going topless underneath, Rihanna buttoned up the top of her coat but left the rest open to show off her growing bump.

In the snaps, reportedly taken in the rapper’s hometown of Harlem, 33-year-old A$AP Rocky is seen wearing an oversized denim jacket with black leather trousers, a cream knitted jumper and a black beanie, all the while adoringly gazing into Rihanna’s eyes.

Huge congratulations to both Rihanna and A$AP on their exciting baby news!