Rihanna reportedly gets ‘tired of men’ – and we can relate
Men can be great, fab even – but sometimes we just get plain tired of some of their company.
It seems that even icons like Rihanna are not immune to masculine fatigue, as a source told MediaTakeOut News that the singer dumped her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel for that very reason.
The source told the magazine that Riri is allegedly single again:
'Rihanna and him were together for a while," the source said.
"It was a good relationship, but now it's over. Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That's what she does: break men's hearts."
'Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes," the source claimed.
Rihanna and Jameel have kept their relationship very private throughout their courtship.
If the break up rumours are true, we wish both of them the best.