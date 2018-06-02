Rihanna reportedly gets ‘tired of men’ – and we can relate

Men can be great, fab even – but sometimes we just get plain tired of some of their company.

It seems that even icons like Rihanna are not immune to masculine fatigue, as a source told MediaTakeOut News that the singer dumped her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel for that very reason.

The source told the magazine that Riri is allegedly single again:

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 27, 2018 at 10:59pm PST

'Rihanna and him were together for a while," the source said.

"It was a good relationship, but now it's over. Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That's what she does: break men's hearts."

'Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes," the source claimed.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Dec 24, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

Rihanna and Jameel have kept their relationship very private throughout their courtship.

If the break up rumours are true, we wish both of them the best.