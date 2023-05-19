Rihanna posts snaps from pregnancy before baby no. 2 arrives

Rihanna has been reflecting on her first pregnancy!

The We Found Love singer welcomed a baby boy into the world in May of last year. In February, Rihanna and rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky then confirmed that they are currently expecting their second child together.

Before their new bundle of joy arrives, however, the expectant mum has been reminiscing on the pregnancy that started it all.

Last night, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to share three stunning, never-before-seen snaps of herself showcasing her bare baby bump.

Credit: Rihanna Instagram

In the caption of her post, Rihanna then went on to confirm that the images were taken last year.

“in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!” she gushed.

In her message, Rihanna also decided to personally acknowledge her son’s name for the very first time. To mark his first birthday, dad A$AP Rocky finally confirmed the tot’s name on social media earlier this week.

“Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me,” Rihanna wrote jokingly.

Credit: A$AP Rocky Instagram

In the conclusion of her post, the Diamonds hitmaker chose to tease her fanbase as she enjoys the final few weeks before she welcomes her second child.

“#maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued,” she penned.

Since sharing the breathtaking snaps, Rihanna has received an overwhelming amount of admiration from fans and friends alike.

“You look so beautiful,” one follower replied.

Credit: Rihanna Instagram

“Ok Rih Rih!” exclaimed another.

“The most beautiful pregnant woman in the world,” a third added.

Rihanna first announced on February 12 that she was expecting her second child. At the beginning of her headline performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, the Grammy winner opened her jacket to reveal her growing bump.

We’re so excited for Rihanna to become a mum-of-two!