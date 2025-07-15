Rihanna details her sons’ reactions to her pregnancy with third baby

Rihanna has opened up about her little ones!

The We Found Love singer is a parent to two sons – three-year-old RZA and 23-month-old Riot – with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple are also expecting their third child together, but have yet to reveal if they will be welcoming a daughter or another son.

Now, as she prepares to expand her family again, Rihanna has been sharing some new insights into her youngsters!

In an interview with E! News at the Los Angeles premiere of the new Smurfs movie, the 37-year-old was asked if her two sons “take after Mom and Dad musically”.

“Oh they love music! Both of them love music. Like, it’s insane. I don’t even know who they get it from more, because I’m like, ‘Is that me? Is that you, Rocky?’” she replied.

“They love instruments. They love music. Riot, he likes to freestyle, so that’s definitely a Rocky thing. Not me!” Rihanna teased further.

Elsewhere at the premiere, the Diamonds hitmaker spoke to Extra about how RZA and Riot are feeling about gaining a sibling.

"They’re delighted,” the proud mum gushed.

“I’ve always wanted a girl. But God knows best, right? And I love my boys,” Rihanna added.

Rihanna’s comments come as she revealed last week that she already has an idea for her unborn child’s name.

“It’s always going to be an R name. That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over,” she explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Rihanna and Rocky, who have been in a relationship since late 2019, initially announced on May 5 that they are expecting their third child together.

Before attending the Met Gala in New York, Rihanna’s photographer, Miles Diggs, took to Instagram to upload a photo of her in the rain, displaying her baby bump for the first time.

Then, on the Met Gala steps, the proud parents unveiled Rihanna's growing bump to the world, as she donned a black Marc Jacobs suit-inspired dress.