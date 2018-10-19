Rihanna controversially turns down Superbowl half-time show

Rihanna has reportedly turned down the opportunity to perform at the Superbowl Half-Time show to show her solidarity with former NFL star and 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, US media reports.

She allegedly is in total disagreement with the NFL's methods, such as their stalled divisive policy regarding the national anthem.

Kaepernick gained infamy after choosing to kneel during the US national anthem last year, and became the first of numerous NFL stars to protest race inequality and police brutality in America, and is now thr face of Nike's controversial ad campaign.

He has not played in the NFL since early 2017 and is now embroiled in a lawsuit with the organisation- claiming team owners have shunned him for his activism. He has claimed that his political stances have resulted in his total ostracisation, despite race relations in the US currently being far from ideal.

The US media is claiming that pop superstar, fashion icon and general Badass Female Rihanna was the first choice for the half-time show, which the likes of Lady Gaga, Prince, Beyoncé and Michael Jackson have headlined.

"CBS and the NFL reached out to Rihanna first, who after thinking about the offer, decided to pass due to the NFL and the situation regarding players kneeling."

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, fans are standing by her side in her decision to protest the NFL’s methods, though many are divided in their opinions.

Rihanna refuses to perform at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. This is what solidarity looks like. Thank you @rihanna. https://t.co/N7ykmtXo0T — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 18, 2018

Her fans continue to stan, and appear to understand the global superstar's reasons.

Rihanna is just quietly going about her business of fixing the world, standing up for the causes she supports, and empowering girls to aim to be their best selves and I am here for it. — Max 'Odogwu' M. (@MakiSpoke) October 19, 2018

Maroon 5 have since been chosen as Plan B for the show, which takes place in Atlanta next year.

Cardi B is apparently the favourite to be their guest star, and there are also claims stating that Pink turned the chance down when talks dragged on for too long.

Kween Rih has spoken.