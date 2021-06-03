Ride with pride: 17 mind-blowing sex toys for LGBTQ+ lovers

What do we want? AFFORDABLE BODYSAFE QUEER SEX TOYS WHICH VALUE INCLUSIVITY. When do we want it? NOW.

*Clears throat* The time has arrived to discover the best sex toys in the business for LGBTQ+ lovers (self-love or otherwise). We accept this challenge with gusto, glitter and Pride flags.

1. Godemiche Ambit Sparkle Silicone Dildo

The Ambit Sparkle is 100 percent hand-poured silicone with a wide base for harness use. The luscious iridescent sparkles are the cherry on top of the dildo cake, if we do say so ourselves.

Indie silicone sex toy makers Godemiche have created the perfect medium-sized toy, suitable for the queer community. We recommend the Uprize strap-on harness for lesbian dildo play.

2. Uprize Adjustable Strap-On Harness

The Uprize adjustable strap-on harness has a great reputation, and for good reason. It's a great entry-level accessory for those curious about harness play but want comfort and a low budget.

The nylon straps are fully adjustable up to 63" at the waist and 35" at the leg. The harness also has a soft foam padded base and flexible silicone o-ring measuring five centimetres in diameter.

3. Brief harness by RodeoH

RodeoH are great for all types of harnesses; briefs, boxers and panties in all various shapes and sizes for dildos.

The brand make high quality toys and are extremely queer-inclusive. Their company mantra online reads; "We started RodeoH to disrupt the outdated and uncomfortable 'buckles and straps' harness models on the market.

"Empowered by our community, our original underwear harness line set us apart by bringing you quality, minimalist designs at radically fair prices. Our designs embody our shared passion to experiencing a closer connection with ourselves, and with each other."

Why not live life on your own terms, with your own harness sizes?

4. RodeoH Cosmos Beginner's Kit crotchless panty

The perfect kit for beginners. Harness play can be paired with your choice of a five inch or seven inch platinum silicone dildo, with sexy lace detailing crochless panty in a mid-rise fit.

The Crotchless Panty Harness was created with a feminine flair, and you can rest assured that you'll be comfortable and supported. You won't have to hastily remove the harness during play; it's easy access.

The kit includes your choice of dildo, stabiliser, the harness and 2oz H2O lubricant. What a steal.

5. Yes Double Glide Organic Lubricant Set

We're absolutely obsessed with Yes as a lubricant brand. The use organically grown ingredients and the lubes are ideal for use with bodysafe sex toys, masturbation and hand play.

The set includes the Yes water-based lube (100ml) and Yes plant oil-based lube (80ml), which are both certified organic, are glycerin and paraben free and small enough for carry-on luggage.

The oil-based ingredients include sweet almond oil, sunflower seed oil, shea butter, cocoa seed butter, beeswax and vitamin E. The water-based lubricant contains soothing aloe vera…we're so sold.

6. Fun Factory Miss Bi Rechargeable Vibrator

Fun Factory's Miss Bi vibrator has a stellar rep as a strong but quiet vibrator, generally iconic for someone who loves dual internal and external stimulation.

The clitoral and G-spot vibe is what makes this product a winner, and the ergonomic looped handle of course. It's flexible, easy to grip, 100 percent waterproof (hey, shower sex) and USB rechargeable.

We'll take 10, please. (She'll be your new bestie)

7. Satisfyer Silicone Butt Plug Set

The set of three butt plugs are ideal for beginners and is 100 percent body-safe silicone. The plugs are 5.5" in length and each have a unique shape and curve to delight you with.

The Satisfyer set is a fun and affordable way for you to start to explore anal play and discover what you enjoy. Use with a good water based lubricant like Sliquid Sassy or Yes Water Based lube.

Buy: Sex Siopa/Amazon

Price: €13.28

8. Bijoux Indiscrets Vegan Cuffs

The 100 percent vegan, polyurethane leather cuffs with quick-release chain can be worn as individual bracelets.

The Maze collection from Bijoux Indiscrets are PETA-approved, and the leather-look cuffs are perfectly adjustable.

Connected together with a chic gold chain, the cuffs feature spring-loaded clips on either side for quick connection or release. Is it high fashion or pleasurable, kinky sex? We reckon both.

9. Avant Trans Pride Silicone Dildo

The Trans Pride dildo by Avant is a modern, stylish toy that's great for any and every type of play. The curved head and body make an excellent shape for both G-spot and prostate stimulation.

Featuring a suction cup base to make positioning easier and a wide enough base for a harness, the 100 percent platinum cured silicone toy is 5.25" in length and 1.4" in width. It's pretty damn glorious, and it's high time trans sexuality was celebrated.

10. Nexus Ace Small Extra Quiet Remote Control Vibrating Butt Plug

The Nexus Ace has a tapered tip for smooth insertion and a ribbed neck for amping sensation. Streamlined stimulation and powerful pleasure combine with this remote-operated toy. There are six functions of vibration, for you or your lover to control. Sounds fun, eh?

11. Rocks Off 7 Function Ass Berry Vibrating Butt Plug (2.25")

I don't know about you, but we're feelin' mighty fruity.

This perfectly shaped sex toy has a cleverly shaped body made of IntraMed hypoallergenic material and features the legendary RO-80mm 7 function powerful bullet, so you'll be feeling the juicy pleasure in no time.

12. Fun Factory Duke Rechargeable Prostate Massager

The Duke by Fun Factory is their beloved vibrating prostate sex toy, with a unique shape for maximum pleasure. The toy offers a feeling of fullness, prostate stimulation, and perineum stimulation for three-fold sexual joy.

The toy is made with the same soft, flexible silicone as many of their other products, and has a removable, rechargeable bullet vibe. It's easy to clean and comes with Fun Factory's Click n' Charge magnetic charging cable as a bonus. We see why it's so popular, it's got everything…

13. Rianne S. Bella Rechargeable Mini Wand Vibrator

"She believed she could, so she did." Imagine getting a gold bracelet with this quote on it with a sex toy delivery? Well, dreams do come true.

The Bella by Dutch designer Rianne S is 100 percent the toy for you if you want strength from a vibrator without a really annoying wand with wires. The Bella has 10 vibration speeds, us waterproof for shower play, is made from medical grade silicone and comes with a rechargeable USB cable.

It's sleek and compact, covered in velvety silicone from top to bottom but boy, is she strong. Don't let her size fool you.

14. Satisfyer MEN Self-Warming Rechargeable Penis Vibrator

The Satisfyer MEN is a great penis toy that brings both powerful vibrations and a warming function for a mind-blowing experience.

It's an elegant design, and isn't bulky like many other penis vibrators on the market. It uses a magnetic USB charging cable for travel usage and it's waterproof. Don't forget to use plenty of lubricant (Yes brand is best) and wash with warm, soapy water.

15. Queen Bee by Octopus Hot clitoral stimulator

The world's first clitoral stimulator designed with Hot Octopus' patented PulsePlate technology, and we have one word for you: WOW.

It’s time you felt like royalty. The Queen Bee will introduce you to a whole spectrum of orgasms, with the deep and powerful oscillations of PulsePlate tech. Thank us later, it's 100 percent worth the money.

Buy: Hot Octopus

Price: €119

16. BASICS Vibrating Twin Cock Ring

Intensely satisfying vibrations can now be directed straight to the clitoris, cock and balls for an all-compassing shared stimulation. It's a decent price too.

17. Satisfyer Pro 2: Next Generation

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is a legendary clitoral toy that massages the clitoris using pressure waves and tingling pulsations. Sounds good, doesn't it?

It now has a new wider and larger silicone head for a comfy touch and feel, and a quieter motor than the original as well as better battery power. You can increase and decrease your intensity level using just an oval button, and the toy has 11 settings for all levels of pleasure.

Seeing as it's also waterproof, we recommend trying it in the bath for maximum self-loving.

Enjoy your empowered, liberated queer sex. Remember to wash your toys with warm, soapy water and that lube is your knight in shining armour when it comes to pleasure.

Stay safe and have fun, fam. We'll sign out with a kiss of encouragement from Keanu himself.