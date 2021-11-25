Richard Madeley forced to quit I’m A Celeb for ‘breaking Covid bubble’

It is with a heavy heart that TV presenter Richard Madeley has had to announce that he’s quitting this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!

The 65-year-old broadcaster has been forced to leave the competition due to a breach in the show’s Covid bubble, which occurred when Richard was rushed to hospital this morning after falling ill in the middle of the night.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Richard shared a lengthy statement explaining the whole situation. “Richard here – firstly just to say that I’m absolutely FINE. I started to feel briefly unwell in the small hours of the morning and was taken to hospital as a precaution,” he wrote, addressing his 13.3K Instagram followers.

“By leaving the camp, I had consequently broken the Covid ‘bubble’ and as such I’ve had to leave the castle and all the wonderful celebs that remain in the camp,” he regretfully explained.

Prior to entering the Castle this past Sunday, our 10 celebrities had to quarantine for a number of days beforehand, in order to ensure that zero Covid cases could breach into the camp.

“Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority. I’m incredibly excited to watch their journey continue…even more so at the prospect of being somewhere a little warmer than Gwrych Castle.”

“Thank you to everyone who supported me on my brief but completely unforgettable adventure – I’ve made some great friends and honestly had the time of my life,” Richard lovingly concluded.

Viewers will still be able to watch Richard in tonight’s episode of the ITV reality show, however, it’s assumed that this will be his last appearance on the series, before he has to leave.