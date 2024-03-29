RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump shares insight into marriage with Ken

Lisa Vanderpump has been opening up about her and her husband Ken Todd’s marriage.

Lisa and Ken tied the knot in August 1982 after having met in a bar earlier that same year.

After over forty years of marriage, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been sharing an insight into her relationship with Ken and admitted they’ve ‘definitely had their issues’.

In an interview with E! News, Lisa revealed, "Well, we’ve definitely had our issues. I always like to be very honest about that. I don’t think anybody stays married for that long but we’ve kind of worked through it”.

“We have a lot in common, Ken and I. In terms of our goals and our attitude to family and you know, our love of dogs is a huge kind of binding thing together”.

Lisa went on to explain that if she had continued starring in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she departed in 2019, her and Ken’s marriage ‘may have crumbled’.

“We work hard and I don’t know, but it’s never easy, we’ve seen that. Look at Beverly Hills- out of all those marriages they all crumbled. Maybe mine would have crumbled if I’d stayed on that show”.

“I don’t know”, she reiterates through giggles before adding, “I’m just saying it’s never easy”.

The 63-year-old then revealed that she’s written a book about her ‘struggles’, as well as what’s ‘important in life’, but confessed that it will ‘never come out’.

“I’ve been writing a book that will never be released even though I’ve shot the cover and it will just never come out. But a lot of that is about the struggles and trying to fight for what you want and what’s important in life”.

While Lisa starred in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, Ken also appeared alongside her in the reality shows.

The couple share two children together- a daughter named Pandora and an adopted son named Max. Ken also has a child, Warren, from a previous relationship.