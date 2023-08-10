RHOBH stars thrilled at Diana Jenkins announces birth of baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Diana Jenkins as she has welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The wonderful news of her daughter’s arrival has meant Diana has been inundated with congratulatory messages from her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates.

Diana confirmed the exciting news on social media and also revealed her baby girl’s unique name to the world.

Sharing heartwarming photos of herself, her fiancé Asher Monroe and their new bundle of joy in the hospital to her 159K Instagram followers, Jenkins announced that their daughter is named Elodie Mae Book.

The former RHOBH star captioned the cute post, “Welcome to the world our sweet little girl. Meet Elodie Mae Book. Born on 8.8.23”.

Floods of well-wishes filled the comment section from fans and former reality co-stars.

Kyle Richards penned, “OMG I am so happy for all of you!!!”.

“Welcome to the world Beautiful Elodie Mae!!!! Can’t wait to meet you sweet Angel!!”, wrote Lisa Rinna.

Dorit Kemsley added, “So happy for all of you!!! Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can’t wait to meet you! Sending lots of love to everyone!”.

Diana and Asher are already proud parents to a two-year-old named Eliyanah. She also shares a 22-year-old son, Innis, and 19-year-old daughter, Eneya, with her ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

During her time on season 12 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Diana opened up about suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage. She spoke of the pain of having to deliver the stillborn baby in order to avoid infection.

After appearing in one season of RHOBH, Diana revealed she wouldn’t be rejoining the cast for season 13 in order to focus on her ‘high-risk’ pregnancy following her tragic miscarriage.

At the time of her pregnancy announcement, Diana revealed, “As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest”.

“To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”.