RHOBH star Kyle Richards marks two years of being alcohol-free

Kyle Richards is celebrating a big milestone.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has reached the two-year anniversary of being alcohol-free.

Kyle opened up about the achievement on social media, revealing how proud she is of herself and explained that she experienced ‘resistance from others’ in her life.

The 55-year-old shared a snap of herself in the gym to her 4.3M Instagram followers as she wrote, “This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible”.

“I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path. I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved “Party Kyle””.

“I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others. The old me , the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement”.

Kyle went on to confess, “But I’ve dropped enough splits and whipped enough pony tails to know when it’s time to call it a day (ok, I may still drop a split here and there. Sorry) But my mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be “on” at a party or social setting”.

“I’m not going to lie… the fact that I looked better because I l wasn’t drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road I am on. But the real reward is how I feel on the inside. I feel strong , energetic and grateful for my body. I want to take care of it like it has taken care of me”.

“It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking.

"I want to wake up every day feeling my best. Mentally & physically strong enough to face whatever comes my way. Many strangers come up to me and tell me that I have inspired them to start their own alcohol free journey. That makes me happy and inspires me in return”.

Richards closed off by adding, “So, thank you for that. I often think of the Ernest Hemingway quote “I drink to make other people more interesting”. Personally , I prefer to see people and situations just as they are. AND without the hangxiety #alcoholfree”.

Many famous faces and loved ones took to the comments to share supportive messages with Kyle.

Host and executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen, penned, “BRAVO! This is amazing! I’m impressed”.

“You are strong and amazing! Congratulations!”, said comedian Amy Phillips.

Kyle’s daughter Alexia, whom she shares with her husband Mauricio Umansky, added, “Yes. So proud of you my strong queen”.

As well as being a mum to 28-year-old Alexia, Kyle shares 24-year-old Sophia and 15-year-old Portia with Mauricio. Richards is also a mum to 35-year-old Farrah, whom she shares with her ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.

Kyle and Mauricio are currently separated from each other but not divorced. They announced the news in July of last year and later revealed they were trying to ‘navigate through’ the breakdown of their relationship.