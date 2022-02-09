Review: Canal Bank Café is a gem in Dublin’s South City Center

It was a blustery Thursday evening when myself and Fiona were welcomed into the warm and friendly establishment that is Canal Bank Café — a gem in Dublin’s South City Center.

Located on Upper Leeson Street, just around the corner from the canal itself, Canal Bank Café offers a laid-back, contemporary vibe with a fresh, forward thinking menu which both delights and charms you.

Stepping in from the wind and the rain (spring has certainly sprung!), we were quickly shown to our table by the window, overlooking O’Briens pub. Arriving just around six o’clock, the restaurant seemed a bit quiet. Although, by the time we were leaving two hours later there was a lively atmosphere about the place, as the room filled out with couples on date nights, work colleagues meeting for a catch up and old friends popping in for a night of nattering.

For starters, Fiona and I both decided that we simply couldn’t resist the Korean style BBQ baby back ribs which were smothered in a lightly spiced gochujang marinade, dressed with a homemade lime and chili slaw and served with toasted cashew nuts. The ribs were meaty and full of flavour, although if you’re especially spice adverse, I might advise going with another option.

We also took advantage of Canal Bank’s stellar cocktail menu, which boasts quite an array of beverages, sure to suit every taste bud. The Dark & Stormy cocktail had a particularly satisfying zing!

For the main course, we both decided to go with seafood options — Fish and Chips and the wow-worthy Shellfish Cioppino. While I had been worried that Fish and Chips might be a bit of a basic choice, let me reassure you that there was nothing basic about it.

The dish featured a fresh and crispy beer-battered filet of haddock served with a heaping side of minted pea pureé, tartar sauce and deliciously crunchy-fluffy chips, cooked to perfection.

Meanwhile, the Shellfish Cioppino included gambas (large prawns) as well as Lisadell cockles & mussels, paired with a delightful tomato & fennel, roasted garlic aioli and served with a side of frites (skinny chips).

My only regret after that lovely evening is that I didn’t leave enough room for dessert — rest assured, they don’t skimp on portions here! I won’t despair too much though as a return visit is sure to be in the cards soon, especially after having a look at their tempting lunch menu. I have my eye on those famous buffalo chicken wings…