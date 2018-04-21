Repeal The 8th mural in Temple Bar is being taken down once again

The Repeal the 8th mural by Maser has been a reminder to the city that their is support for women and men who have been impacted by the 8th Amendment.

The mural is currently located on the front wall of Dublin’s Project Arts Centre in Temple Bar, but it is being removed on Monday.

The piece was commissioned by The Hunreal Issues, and was erected on April 9.

Well this is in bits.We played by all the rules but when ppl put their minds to finding more rules, they'll always find something. We fought as much as we could to keep it but this is not the fight for rn. The @MaserArt mural @projectarts comes down on Mon at 11am. #RepealThe8th pic.twitter.com/JdPEXWyhWO — The HunReal Issues (@HunRealIssues) April 20, 2018

The mural is being removed because its' political theme goes against the charitable status awarded to the Project Arts Centre.

'The Charities Regulator has informed Project Arts Centre that the display of Maser’s ‘Repeal the 8th’ artwork is ‘political activity’ and that we are therefore in breach of the Charities Act 2009 and not in line with our ‘charitable purpose,' reads a statement from the Project Arts Centre.

'Should the artwork not be removed, we risk losing our charitable status.'

'The Board and executive of Project are conscious of their obligations under the Charities Act 2009 and the charitable purpose of the organisation,' Fiona Slevin, Chair of Project Arts Centre said.

'We strive to sustain Project’s stated purpose and objectives, namely to remain Ireland’s leading centre for the presentation and development of contemporary art, and to work with artists across all art forms to make and present extraordinary works that inspire and provoke.'

'The artwork by Maser fits precisely with this remit. In presenting Maser’s work, we are facilitating the presentation of art by a highly regarded, award-winning street artist who has displayed artworks across Ireland, Europe and the United States.'