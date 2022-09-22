10 classic films that you might not have seen yet, but you need to

We have all had one of these awkward moments – one of your loved ones starts talking about a cult-classic film that they love and have seen a million times. They expect you to share the love with them, but then you have to break the shocking news that you haven’t seen it. Cue the immediate questions of “How have you never seen that film?” and “We need to watch it right now”.

If you’re not a huge movie lover but you want to make a bit more of an effort, then we’ve compiled a helpful list of what we think are the top 10 films that you need to watch at some point in your life.

From epic dramas to warm romantic comedies and everything in between, you’ll be guaranteed to fall in love with at least one of these iconic movies on our list! Take your pick from the choices below:

Titanic (1997)

If you haven’t seen James Cameron’s Oscar-winning Titanic by now, then where have you been? At the time of its creation, it was one of the most expensive films ever made and remained the highest-grossing movie of all time for many years. The doomed ship’s screen adaptation follows a forbidden romance between poor aspiring artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and wealthy socialite Rose (Kate Winslet). Some may be put off by its running time of 3 hours and 14 minutes. However, the reason behind its length is extraordinary: when you exclude the present-day scenes and the closing credits from the film, the running time stands at 2 hours and 40 minutes long, which is the exact time it took for the Titanic to sink. Strap yourself in and prepare yourself for all the emotions!

Good Will Hunting (1997)

An Oscar-winning drama written by best friends Matt Damon and Ben Affleck! Damon also plays the lead role in this movie, as he portrays the role of Will Hunting himself. Will is a young college janitor who is struggling to push forward in life. However, when he slowly begins to reveal his gift for mathematics to those around him, a prominent psychiatrist (Robin Williams) vows to help Will get his life back on track, and offers him the tools to help nurture his gift. Filled with heart, charm and incredible acting from the entire cast, this is an unmissable – and unforgettable – movie!

Casablanca (1942)

One of the oldest classics around, and what a romantic one it is! Humphrey Bogart stars as Rick, a nightclub owner in the Moroccan town of Casablanca, who bumps into his old flame Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman) and her new husband Victor. Seeking help during the depths of World War II, Ilsa asks Rick to help her and her husband flee the country. However, when Ilsa’s old feelings for Rick begin to reappear, she starts to question if Victor is truly the man that she wants to spend the rest of her life with. We will never get tired of watching this black-and-white excellence!

Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks won a Best Actor Oscar for his role in this classic flick! Hanks plays Forrest Gump himself, a slow-witted man who guides the audience (and whoever is willing to sit beside him on a park bench) through the past 30 years of his life, from his disadvantaged childhood and his time spent fighting in the Vietnam war, right up to the present day, where he wishes to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny. You’ll laugh at Forrest’s unconventional style of storytelling, marvel at his inclusion in key historical events, and cry at the most heartbreaking moments of his life. It’s an emotional rollercoaster!

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Arguably the best high school film of all time! This classic from director John Hughes follows five young students as they spend a Saturday afternoon in detention. With no prior bonds between any of them, and despite their differences, the teenagers quickly learn that they have more in common than they initially believe. This movie also contains some of the most iconic film scenes of all time, including the spectacular ending featuring Simple Minds’ Don’t You (Forget About Me). Transport yourself back to your school days with this classic!

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

One of the world’s most beloved rom-coms! When Harry Met Sally is considered to be a cult classic by many, and we can see why. Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star as recent college graduates Harry and Sally, who first meet on a car-sharing adventure from the University of Chicago to New York City. While on the journey, Harry makes the claim that women and men cannot be friends because there will always be lingering sexual tension between one another. The film continues to follow the pair for several years, as they bump into each other again and form a close friendship – but will Harry’s theory be proved right in the end?

Jaws (1975)

Okay, we’ll be the first to admit that this movie doesn’t hold a candle to the magic that CGI film departments can create these days, but still – it’s a must-watch! Steven Spielberg’s Jaws centres around a terrifying white shark, who threatens the population of Amity Island and will ruthlessly attack anyone. In order to stop the murderous creature, a police chief, a marine scientist and a local fisherman team up, but will their plan be successful? Even if you’ve never seen this classic shark tale, you’re almost guaranteed to have heard its iconic theme tune before – who knew that just two musical notes could incite so much fear?

Jurassic Park (1993)

The first of many Jurassic Park films! This original outing to the land of dinosaurs follows John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), an entrepreneur who has a fascination with all things dinosaurs. Using his wealth, he opens the world’s first ever cloned dinosaur park, giving the modern generation a chance to get up close with this extinct species. However, when the park’s island suffers a security failure, the creatures suddenly escape, causing a deadly chaos to rain down on the park’s visitors and its staff. This big-screen classic also stars Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern, and while the CGI hasn’t aged well in parts, some of the scenes still send a chill down our spines!

Back To The Future (1985)

This hit from the 1980s is the first in the Back To The Future trilogy! After discovering a time travel machine from his eccentric friend Doc (Christopher Lloyd), teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) accidentally travels back to the 1950s. However, when he realises that the actions that he takes are preventing his high-school parents from falling in love (and therefore risking his own existence), Marty hatches a plan to get them together and save his family’s future. Although a few things in this film haven’t exactly aged well (namely the younger version of Marty’s mother making advances on her own son, and the film’s prediction of what life will be like in the year 2015), it is still an entertaining watch!

Dead Poets Society (1989)

The late Robin Williams stars in this incredible Oscar-nominated drama! Set in 1959, Williams plays John Keating, a passionate and progressive English teacher who lands a job at an all-boys boarding school. When he begins to recognise the strain and pressures that his students are facing from school and their own home lives, John attempts to use poetry as a way to get the youngsters to break free from the status quo, to pursue their dreams, and to figure out what they truly want for themselves. If you want to feel inspired, then this is the film for you!