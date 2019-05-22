Renée Zellweger hints at a FOURTH Bridget Jones movie

Bridget Jones is one of the most iconic female characters ever. She’s wacky, and goofy, and her love for giant granny knickers is way more relatable than we’d like to admit.

Many women have sought comfort in Bridget, whether that was through the wonderful books by Helen Fielding, or through the movies starring Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant.

Bridget returned to the big screen in Bridget Jones’s Baby, and even though she finally got her happy ending, it looks like Bridget isn’t finished just yet.

Renée Zellweger recently revealed she is eager to do a fourth installment of the iconic franchise.

She told The Talk that she would definitely be interested in doing a fourth film.

The actress joked: ““Bridget Jones: The Menopause. No, I know Helen’s [Fielding] written the book, and I love this character. So, I mean, if they call me, I’ll go running.”

Renée previously told The Daily Record that she would gladly do a fourth movie as she loves the character so much, “I really hope so. I do. I love her. She's so much fun."

"I really like the place she is at in her life, but it's Bridget and there's always going to be some drama. She's so perfectly imperfect,” she added.

Would you watch another Bridget Jones movie or was Bridget Jones’s Baby the perfect ending for everyone’s favourite heroine?