Relieved Storm Keating brings son Cooper home from the hospital

Storm Keating is “exploding with joy and relief” that she and husband Ronan Keating can finally take their little boy Cooper home, after 48 worrisome hours in hospital.

Boyzone star Ronan shared the distressing news yesterday morning that his son Cooper had to be admitted to hospital for unknown health reasons.

“Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store. This little guy is an absolute Trooper,” the dad-of-five wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of four-year-old Cooper wearing an oxygen mask in hospital.

Credit: instagram.com/rokeating

“I’m blown away with his strength and charm. Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride,” the 44-year-old singer added.

Taking to social media today, 39-year-old mum Storm shared an uplifting update, revealing that she was now able to take Cooper home as he was thankfully “on the mend”.

“48hrs we are happy to see the back of,” Storm gushed on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone for your prayers and well wishes – they worked (!) because our little man is on the mend and on the way home too.”

Credit: instagram.com/stormkeating

“Huge thanks to all the wonderful staff @chelwestft who were simply amazing.”

“This mummy is exploding with joy and relief to be bringing @cooper_keating home with daddy,” she lovingly concluded, alongside a sweet photo of little Cooper laying in his hospital bed cuddling a teddy bear.