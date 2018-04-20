Rejoice! These gorgeous new matte lipsticks WON’T dry your lips out

Not everyone has that pocket of time in the day to devote to a perfect beauty routine, despite our best efforts.

Time is a precious commodity – it's easier to grab ten minutes in the morning and slick on a coat of your favourite lipstick when you're getting ready.

After all, there's nothing like leaving the house feeling the best versions of ourselves.

And that's the thing about lipstick. It has the power to transform, even if you only have time to apply it and nothing else.

The right shade on the right day elevates everything, your outfit, your mood; you feel like you can take on the world.

Who else opts for a bold matte when they know they have that big presentation or meeting on the cards?

It's perfect – the matte that's bright in colour and doesn't budge. But most matte formulas have a downside, and that's the dryness factor.

Enter Joli Rouge: Clarins’s cult, iconic moisturising lipstick which has evolved for 2018 into a matte – but one minus the dry, flaky lip effect.

And it's the new, Joli Rouge Velvet edition that has everyone talking.

What makes this one different?

Well, it leaves a supple matte finish without drying out your lips – dream combination.

This is down to it's an innovative formula; equally hydrating, lightweight and comfortable to wear yet delivers a true, matte, saturated colour, thanks to its Velvet Booster complex and the fact that it's formulated with organic watermelon extract (super hydrating, in case you didn't know).

It's this that keeps your lips fresh and moisturised – as well the apricot oil – all for no less than six hours yet, crucially, the matte-effect won't get lost.

The lipstick comes in ten shades so you'll have one for day or night and whenever you need a beauty pick-me-up.

We'll take the lot.

Joli Rouge Velvet costs €24.00 with a matching Crayon Levres lipliner at €18. Both are available at Clarins stockists nationwide.