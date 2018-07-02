REJOICE: Shaving company makes history with real body hair advert

It's about time!

A razor company has made shaving history by featuring women with real body hair.

Banished are the days of watching women 'shave' their hairless legs – which makes no sense at all.

Not to mention the whole argument of why women are supposed to be hairless in the first place, in order to be seen as attractive. (EYEROLL)

A post shared by Arielle Gardner (@ariellesaragardner) on Jun 11, 2018 at 4:04pm PDT

However, Billie's Project Body Hair is the breath of fresh air we need when it comes to normalising women's body hair.

The razor brand, Billie, launched a campaign to celebrate a normal woman's body hair – Big fat YEP to that.

Speaking of the campaign, Billie's co-founder, Georgina Gooley said:

"Only showing smooth, hairless legs seemed like an archaic way of representing women. We have always said shaving is a choice."

A post shared by Grupa Ponton (@grupaponton) on Jun 11, 2018 at 1:06pm PDT

"It’s your hair and no one should tell you what to do with it. We’re excited to launch a campaign that will help normalise body hair and change the one-dimensional way in which women are portrayed in mass media," added Georgina.

If we didn't love them enough for paving (hopefully) a new trend for all shaving companies, they've gone and donated their photographs to stock image website Unsplash.

It might seem insignificant, but we challenge you to find ANY stock images that show women's body hair in a positive way — yeah, finding all the same hairless images; harder than it seems eh?

A post shared by Parallels Co (@parallelsco) on Jul 1, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

Director and photographer Ashley Armitage commented on her involvement in the advertisement.

"It’s amazing that Billie is the first shaving company to actually show women with body hair. In all razor commercials, for some reason, I can’t wrap my head around the fact that models already have smooth hairless skin.

"How can you know that a razor is even doing its job if all it's doing is swiping off some shaving cream? And more importantly, why is showing female body hair so taboo?"

We ask ourselves the same questions daily tbh!

Photo Credit: Clare Martin (@clarencethebearence)

Though you should never feel ashamed as a woman to embrace your body hair, we know we don't live in an ideal world, particularly as the media seem reluctant to make the change.

Therefore, steps like Billies' is taking are seriously important in the fight towards normalising women's body hair, with one day – it becoming the norm.

It should be purely your choice to shave or not – You're SLAYING either way.

Check out their rad advert below: