Rejoice! Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a 15th season

Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for a 15th season, making it the longest running primetime drama in the history of the ABC network.

Making its debut in 2005, the medical drama has become somewhat of a cult favourite for television fans across the globe.

Speaking about the phenomenal success, Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment said: “Grey’s Anatomy has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way.”

“Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever.”

With season 14 not even finished yet, fans of the show are already gearing up for another series of shocking plot twists.

Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey in the series, will return for the 15th season amid reports the actress has signed on to two more seasons for an eye-watering $26 million a year.

The news comes after a second Grey's spinoff was announced. The new shoe is set to focus on on a team of firefighters and Grey’s character Ben Warren, played by actor Jason George, will be taking up residence among the fire battling team.

The spin-off will be based just a few blocks away from Grey Sloan Memorial hospital, so we're expecting plenty of cross-overs!