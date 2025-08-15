Reese Witherspoon reflects on balancing motherhood with her career

Reese Witherspoon has opened up about her balance between work and parenthood.

The Big Little Lies star is a mother to three kids. Reese shares 25-year-old daughter Ava and 21-year-old son Deacon with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, as well as 12-year-old son Tennessee James with her ex-husband Jim Toth.

Now, the Oscar winner has chosen to speak out about her experience of raising her children and becoming a rising star in Hollywood at the same time.

Last night, the 49-year-old took to Instagram to post a wealth of throwback photos of herself with her kids, including a few of her little ones being on set with her.

“Someone asked me what raising three kids and building a career in Hollywood looked like…” Reese penned at the start of the images.

“It looked like spending a lot of time in trailers together," she wrote, adding: “It looked like always being on the road together.”

She then shared a screenshot of a text sent to her from Deacon, informing her that she had “butt-dialed an Instagram live”, with Reese joking: “It looked like my kids constantly giving me career advice!”

The Legally Blonde actress went on to note that she has struggled to find the balance between her career and motherhood.

“It looked really hard sometimes. I'd cry working 14 to 17 hours, sometimes all night long and still woke up early for carpool. I was deliriously tired,” Reese reflected.

“It looked like trying to say something positive about work when I got home at night. So my kids would know that my work was meaningful to me and could be fun!” she explained.

“In conclusion, even though it was challenging at times, having kids gave me perspective about what was important in life,” she noted.

“Nothing was better than getting to come home and hug them and hear about their day!” Reese gushed, before concluding: “Grateful to stand alongside other moms in this beautiful, messy journey.”

Many fans have since praised Reese for her honesty, with one commenting: “It looks harder than most might know.”

“Our kids put everything in perspective,” another agreed.