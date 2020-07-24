Reese Witherspoon making Where The Crawdads Sing film

Reese Witherspoon is adapting Where the Crawdads Sing for the big-screen and I am so excited about it. The thrilling novel, written by Delia Owens, became one of the most talked about books of the year so there’s no doubt that bookworms will be overjoyed by this news.

Witherspoon chose the novel for her online book club in 2019 and is now bringing the story to life on the silver screen.

The movie will be directed by Olivia Newman, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film adaption of the best-seller will be written by Lucy Alibar and Witherspoon will produce the flick alongside Lauren Neustadter.

Where The Crawdads Sing is the one book you need to read before the movie comes out. It is a gripping, tense and stunning story that you won’t be able to put down.

For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. Then the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life–until the unthinkable happens.

We are eager to find out who they will cast in the Where The Crawdads Sing movie. Keep your eyes peeled!