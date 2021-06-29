Recipes: 8 tasty salads and side dishes to bring to your next BBQ

There’s nothing but clear blue skies on the horizon with the sun beating down on us and the factor 50 within arm’s reach. This can only mean one thing — it’s barbecue season folks!

Time to dust off your barbecue and get marinating. There are few things more iconic on a hot summer day than a flavour filled family barbecue complete with burgers, hotdogs, ribs and wings.

However, this meat-heavy meal would be nothing without those scrumptious sides. While they might be the last thing on your mind while you’re trying to prepare your summery feast, salads and sides are an integral part of any backyard bash.

To help you plan your next summer soiree, here’s a list of just some of our favourite side dishes to keep in your recipe repertoire.

What would a barbecue be without a trusty bowl of fool-proof potato salad? Nothing, that’s what!

Glaze with butter and paprika for a delicious snack or side dish, ideal for any occasion.

If you’re tired or store-bought coleslaw then we highly recommend this bougie version which is sure to impress any dinner guest.

This veggie-friendly side dish is utterly delicious and can also be served as a starter before the main event.

Simple yet satisfying! These perfectly baked potatoes go straight on the barbecue and are a super low-maintenance dish.

A simple salad with delectable ingredients that go beautifully together and look amazing on a plate.

Packed with antioxidants, this colourful salad packs quite a punch and is filled with nutrients — just what every meat/carb heavy meal needs.

Only the best guests bring a pitcher of this deliciously fruity drink to the family barbecue.