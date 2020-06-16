Recipe: You need to try this incredible Strawberry Layer Cake

There is something about Irish grown strawberries that just screams summer! Once you’ve tasted the juicy and sweet flavour of an Irish grown strawberry, the summer has well and truly arrived! Perfect with Aldi’s range of Specially Selected Ice Cream. You should always store your strawberries in a cool, dry place or in the fridge. Strawberries are generally eaten raw, just remove the stalks, wash them and serve! Perfectly ripe berries should be plump and a rich red colour. They also freeze really well and can be used to make great desserts, salads, jams and smoothies. This is a really good way to preserve strawberries to enjoy out of season!

Aldi’s range of Bord Bia Assured Irish strawberries are delivered fresh in store daily for the summer months. You can pick up 300g of Irish Strawberries for just €2.49 or 400g for €3.29!

Why not use the delicious strawberries to whip up a Strawberry Layer Cake- the ultimate summer dessert! Check out the recipe below.

Strawberry Layer Cake:

Serves: 16 people

Prep time: 55 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

340g The Pantry Self Raising Flour

340g The Pantry Caster Sugar

300g Unsalted Butter, softened

3 tbsp. Vegetable Oil

6 x medium Eggs

2 tsp. The Pantry Baking Powder

2 tsp. The Pantry Vanilla Extract

½ tsp. Salt

Buttercream Frosting

1.5kg The Pantry Icing Sugar

750g Unsalted Butter, softened

1 tsp The Pantry Vanilla Extract

3 tbsp. Milk

½ tsp. Salt

3-4 drops Pink Food Colouring

To Assemble and Decorate

200g Choceur White Chocolate

300g Specially Selected Strawberry Jam

1 x 400g punnet Fresh Irish Strawberries, sliced, plus extra to decorate

The Pantry Sprinkles

Baking

3 x 20cm sandwich tins – if you want a taller cake, use smaller tins and increase the bake time.

Method: