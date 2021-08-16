Recipe: This lentil veggie lasagne is delicious & nutritious

The weekend has come and gone and once again it’s the start of a new week. This can only mean one thing — it’s Meat-Free Monday, of course! It’s time to dig into our veggie-friendly recipe repertoire and pick out a simple yet satisfying dish which the whole family is sure to love.

This week we’re super excited to whip up one of our favourite vegetarian dishes, our lentil and vegetable lasagne. Packed full of tasty vitamins and nutrients, this savoury dish is delicious and nutritious!

Not forgetting of course that it’s also perfect for batch cooking if you feel like doubling up and saving yourself some time in the kitchen later. Simply wrap up some portions for the freezer and save them for a rainy Monday, when all you want to do is tuck into a nice, home-cooked meal that’s both completely comforting and guilt-free.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 75 mins

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 carrot, chopped

1 celery stick, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 x 400g tins lentils, drained, rinsed

1 tbsp corn flour

400g tin chopped tomatoes

1 tsp dried oregano

1 vegetable stock cube

2 cauliflower heads, broken into florets

2 tbsp low fat milk or unsweetened soya milk

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

9 dried egg-free lasagne sheets

50g grated cheese of choice, white cheddar works well or fresh mozzarella torn into pieces

Method:

In a large pan, heat the oil, add the onion, carrot and celery, and gently cook for 10-15 minutes until soft.

Add the garlic, cook for a few minutes, then stir in the lentils and corn flour.

Add the tomatoes plus a tin of water, the oregano, stock cube and some salt and pepper.

Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Preheat the oven to 180°C / 350°F / Gas mark 4.

Grease a baking dish lightly with some oil.

Cook the cauliflower in a pan of boiling water for 10 minutes until tender.

Drain, then purée with the milk using a food processor. Season well and add the nutmeg and mix through.

Spread a third of the lentil mixture over the base of the prepared baking dish.

Cover with a single layer of lasagne, breaking the sheets to fit.

Add another third of the lentil mixture, then spread a third of the cauliflower purée on top, followed by a layer of pasta.

Top with the last third of lentils and lasagne sheets, followed by the remaining purée. Scatter the cheese.

Cover loosely with foil and bake for 35-45 minutes, removing the foil for the final 10 minutes of cooking to allow the cheese to bubble.

Cool then serve.