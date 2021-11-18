Recipe: This hearty Lamb Stew Hot Pot is such a Winter Warmer

Now that we’re coming into some cooler weather, it’s time to dig out our trusty slow cookers and dip into our collection of winter warmer recipes!

This sumptuous lamb stew hot pot — recipe courtesy of Bord Bia — is an absolute staple in our house around this time of year, as it’s hearty, comforting and leaves the whole family feeling satisfied time and time again.

Plus, it requires very little effort and kitchen know-how, meaning even beginner cooks could master this dish in no time!

Why not try it for yourself, and check out the recipe below;

Serves: 6

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 100 mins

Ingredients:

675g shoulder of lamb

4 tbsp plain flour

Salt and freshly-ground black pepper

1 tsp chopped fresh thyme

1 small onion, sliced

1 large leek, sliced

2 large carrots, sliced

100g swede, cut into cubes

About 600ml chicken stock

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

675g even-sized potatoes

40g butter

Chopped fresh parsley, to garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/Gas 4. Trim the lamb very well and cut into bite-sized pieces. Place the flour in a shallow dish and season generously, then use to coat the lamb. Arrange half of the lamb in the bottom of a round dish and add a sprinkling of thyme. Scatter the onion, leek, carrots and swede on top, then season and add another sprinkling of thyme. Arrange the remaining lamb on top to cover the vegetables completely and sprinkle over the remaining thyme.

Pour enough chicken stock to just come up above the last layer of lamb. Cover the casserole with a lid and place in the oven for about 1 hour until the lamb and vegetables are just tender and the stock has thickened slightly.

Place the potatoes in a pan of boiling salted water and bring to the boil, then simmer for 10 minutes. Drain in a colander and set aside for 5 minutes until cool enough to handle. Slice the potatoes lengthways into 1cm thick slices and lay them in a slightly overlapping layer on top of the stew.

Melt the butter in a small pan or in the microwave and brush over the potatoes. Season to taste and cook in the oven for another 40 minutes until the potatoes are cooked through and nicely golden and the lamb stew is bubbling up around the edges of the dish. Sprinkle the chopped parsley on top and serve straight to the table.

Tip: You can also use a neck of lamb or gigot chops to make this stew. Simply ask your butcher to cut it into 1½cm slices for you.