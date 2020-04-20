Recipe: These sweet Raspberry Oat Bars are the best snack

We've run out of Easter eggs to snack on so we're whipping up a batch of these delicious Raspberry Oat Bars.

Makes: 18

Prep time: 65 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Difficulty level: Medium

You’ll need:

680g frozen raspberries

100g caster sugar

1 tbsp plain flour

1 tbsp corn flour

270g Flahavan’s Organic Porridge Oats

360g plain flour

300g light brown soft brown sugar

1 tsp baking powder

275g salted butter, melted

Method: