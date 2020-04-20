SHEmazing!
Recipe: These sweet Raspberry Oat Bars are the best snack

We've run out of Easter eggs to snack on so we're whipping up a batch of these delicious Raspberry Oat Bars.

Makes: 18

Prep time: 65 mins

Cook time: 20 mins

Difficulty level: Medium

You’ll need:

  • 680g frozen raspberries
  • 100g caster sugar
  • 1 tbsp plain flour
  • 1 tbsp corn flour
  • 270g Flahavan’s Organic Porridge Oats
  • 360g plain flour
  • 300g light brown soft brown sugar
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 275g salted butter, melted

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.
  2. Place the raspberries into a large colander and run them under warm water for a minute. Allow the liquid to drain out for about an hour until softened and drained before squeezing as much water out as possible.
  3. Mix the raspberries in a bowl with the caster sugar, 1tbsp plain flour and corn flour.
  4. Then in a separate mixing bowl mix the oats, flour, brown sugar, baking powder, butter, and a pinch of salt together into a crumble-like mixture.
  5. Press two thirds of the crumble mixture firmly into the bottom of a deep baking tray lined with parchment paper and bake for 10 minutes.
  6. Remove from the oven and then carefully arrange the raspberry layer on top of the baked bottom layer. Sprinkle with remaining third of the crumble mixture, before baking for a further 10 minutes.
  7. Remove from oven and leave to cool, then chill for 2 hours until set. Once set, cut into bars.
