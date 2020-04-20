Recipe: These sweet Raspberry Oat Bars are the best snack
We've run out of Easter eggs to snack on so we're whipping up a batch of these delicious Raspberry Oat Bars.
Makes: 18
Prep time: 65 mins
Cook time: 20 mins
Difficulty level: Medium
You’ll need:
- 680g frozen raspberries
- 100g caster sugar
- 1 tbsp plain flour
- 1 tbsp corn flour
- 270g Flahavan’s Organic Porridge Oats
- 360g plain flour
- 300g light brown soft brown sugar
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 275g salted butter, melted
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C fan bake.
- Place the raspberries into a large colander and run them under warm water for a minute. Allow the liquid to drain out for about an hour until softened and drained before squeezing as much water out as possible.
- Mix the raspberries in a bowl with the caster sugar, 1tbsp plain flour and corn flour.
- Then in a separate mixing bowl mix the oats, flour, brown sugar, baking powder, butter, and a pinch of salt together into a crumble-like mixture.
- Press two thirds of the crumble mixture firmly into the bottom of a deep baking tray lined with parchment paper and bake for 10 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and then carefully arrange the raspberry layer on top of the baked bottom layer. Sprinkle with remaining third of the crumble mixture, before baking for a further 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven and leave to cool, then chill for 2 hours until set. Once set, cut into bars.