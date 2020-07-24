Recipe: The Chelsea Rose will be your favourite new cocktail

The weekend is finally here! It's been a long and tiring week so why not treat yourself to a cocktail (or ten) this evening?

Aldi has shared the recipe for the Chelsea Rose cocktail and it tastes heavenly. Make your own at home by following the recipe below!

Chelsea Rose Recipe:

Ingredients:

50ml Boyle’s Irish Gin

1 tbsp Sugar

10ml Lemon Juice

6 Raspberries

40ml Apple Juice

Method:

Muddle the raspberries and add the gin, lemon juice and then sugar into a shaker. Add the apple juice and ice. Shake and double strain into a chilled glass.

Enjoy a real drinks festival experience with Aldi’s latest range of quality spirits at great prices, on sale in 142 stores nationwide from Thursday, August 6.

“The range of spirits in Aldi is remarkable on many levels. Not only is there outstanding value, but also uncompromising quality, innovation and a real sense of adventure.” – Tom Doorley, Aldi’s Drinks Expert.

Our top picks include Mo Chara Gin €19.99/50cl, Boyle’s Irish Gin €24.99/ 70cl and Boyle’s Raspberry Blush Gin €24.99 /70cl.

In stores nationwide from Thursday, August 6.