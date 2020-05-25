Recipe: You’ll love this syn-free New York-style cheesecake

If you're following a Slimming World plan then you just need to try this delicious cheesecake. It is the perfect summer treat, especially when it is strawberry season!

Serves

12

Preparation Time

15 minutes

Cooking Time

40 minutes

Ingredients

450g light soft cheese

350g quark

3 eggs

25g sweetener

3 tsp vanilla extract

12 Aldi Harvest Morn Benefit 70 Cal Cereal Bars (or any equivalent of Slimming World approved cereal bars)

Strawberries, to decorate

Method

1. Break up the cereal bars and place in a microwave proof bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds until soft. Transfer into a lined round 15 to 20cm spring form cake tin and press down to create an even surface. Refrigerate.

2. Heat the oven to 180°C.

3. Place the light soft cheese, quark, sweetener, eggs and vanilla extract in a large mixing bowl and whisk until smooth.

4. Pour the cheesecake mixture onto the base and bake for 35 to 40 minutes (if browning on the edges too soon, cover the top with some tinfoil until the time is up).

5. Remove from the oven, let cool then remove from the tin and place in the fridge until completely cold.

6. Decorate with strawberries and serve immediately.