Recipe: Here’s how to make Coconut Ice Cream at home
Bring your summer holidays home with Aldi’s totally tropical recipes. With only a few ingredients required, there’s no excuse not to whip up one of the below the next time the sun decides to make an appearance!
Serves: 4 people
Prep time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
1 x 400ml tin Asia Specialties Coconut Milk
1 x 397g tin Dessert Menu Sweetened Condensed Milk
50g The Pantry Icing Sugar
Method:
- Mix the condensed milk, icing sugar and coconut milk together
- Put into the chilled freezer proof bowl and churn for about 25/30 mins
- Either eat straight away or put into a container and freeze
- Why not try adding the grated rind of a lemon and lime to the mixture, or replacing the icing sugar with 2 x tablespoons of honey and adding 5g of chopped fresh mint.
Bon appétit!