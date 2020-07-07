Recipe: Here’s how to make Coconut Ice Cream at home

Bring your summer holidays home with Aldi’s totally tropical recipes. With only a few ingredients required, there’s no excuse not to whip up one of the below the next time the sun decides to make an appearance!

Serves: 4 people

Prep time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 x 400ml tin Asia Specialties Coconut Milk

1 x 397g tin Dessert Menu Sweetened Condensed Milk

50g The Pantry Icing Sugar

Method:

Mix the condensed milk, icing sugar and coconut milk together Put into the chilled freezer proof bowl and churn for about 25/30 mins Either eat straight away or put into a container and freeze Why not try adding the grated rind of a lemon and lime to the mixture, or replacing the icing sugar with 2 x tablespoons of honey and adding 5g of chopped fresh mint.

Bon appétit!