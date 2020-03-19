Recipe: You need to bake Aldi’s tasty Unicorn Cheesecake

We are slowly getting used to this new way of living, but we've finished watching all of our Netflix watch list.

Boredom is creeping in, but fear not! Aldi has shared the recipe for their Unicorn Cheesecake and it looks amazing. Channel your inner Mary Berry and get baking!

Unicorn Cheesecake

Serves: 8 people

Prep time: 150 minutes

Ingredients:

225g Digestive Biscuits

85g Unsalted Butter (melted)

700g Soft Cream Cheese

350g Double Cream

150g Icing Sugar

½ Lemon (juiced)

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

Pink, Red, Blue, Yellow and Green Food Colouring

To Decorate:

150g Ready to Roll Icing

Pink Food Colouring

200ml Double Cream (whipped)

50ml Dark Chocolate (melted)

Plus any extra pastel coloured sweets for decoration (white chocolate buttons, bon bons, liquorice allsorts)

Equipment:

21cm Loose-Bottomed Tin

1 Cocktail Stick (trimmed)

Method:

Place the digestive biscuits in a food processor and blitz into crumbs. Pour the melted butter over the biscuit crumbs and combine, Press the crumbs into the base of the tin and leave to chill while you make the filling. Use an electric mixer to beat the cream cheese and icing sugar for a couple of minutes until smooth, light and fluffy. Add the cream, lemon juice and vanilla extract into the cream cheese and whisk until fully combined and thickened. Pour the mix between 5 bowls and use the food colouring to dye the mixture pale/pastel shades of pink, purple (blue and red), blue and green and yellow. Pour the pink layer on top of the biscuit base and place in the freezer for 10-15 minutes to set long enough to add the next layer. Follow this process with the purple, blue, green and yellow layers. When the final (yellow) layer is in place leave to set in the freezer for 30 minutes – 1 hour (we don’t want to freeze the cheesecake, just set it). While the cheesecake sets, take 75g of the ready roll icing and add a drop of pink food colouring, then knead until an even colour is achieved. Roll out a little of the white and pink icing, cut out two white triangles and two smaller pink triangles and the stick these together using a pastry brush and water to make the ears. With the remaining icing, roll each into two strips then wrap them around the cocktail stick to create a two-tone unicorn horn. Use the melted dark chocolate to pipe eyes and eyelashes and leave to cool. To decorate, pipe the whipped cream on top of the cheesecake and round one side to create the mane. Place the ears and horn onto the cake, and then decorate with the sweets. Finally, place the eyes on the front and serve chilled.

The above recipes are also available at www.aldi.ie