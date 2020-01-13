Rebekah Vardy reveals daughter’s traditional name and we love it

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy welcomed a gorgeous baby girl into the world shortly after Christmas. The doting parents have been busy spending quality time with their newborn daughter, but have taken a moment to share her moniker with the public.

Mum-of-five Rebekah revealed their daughter’s traditional name and we absolutely love it.

They decided to call their baby girl Olivia Grace.

The mum posted a photo from their family’s photoshoot with Hello!

Alongside the beautiful image of Rebekah, Jamie and their tiny tot, she shared, “So happy to introduce you to our little princess, Olivia Grace.”

Rebekah told the publication that she is ready for the year ahead, “I couldn't wait to see the back of 2019. But with a new baby and a new year ahead of us, it’s like a fresh start."

Jamie confirmed the arrival of their baby girl on December 28.

The dad gushed, “Over the moon to let you know our beautiful little girl has arrived. Becky and baby are both doing well and we are all totally in love with the newest member of our team."

Rebekah and Jamie are also parents to 14-year-old Megan, ten-year-old Taylor, five-year-old Sofie and three-year-old Finley.

There’s no doubt little Olivia Grace will be well looked after with so many big brothers and sisters in her life.