Rebecca Adlington reveals pregnancy after two heartbreaking miscarriages

Rebecca Adlington has announced her pregnancy.

The retired Olympic swimmer has confirmed that she is expecting another baby with her husband Andy Parsons. Their new arrival will be joining their four-year-old son Albie, and Rebecca’s 10-year-old daughter Summer from her previous marriage to Harry Needs.

The couple’s baby news comes after they previously experienced two devastating miscarriages. In August 2022, Rebecca confirmed that she had suffered a miscarriage at 12 weeks. One year later, in October 2023, she tragically lost a baby girl at 20 weeks, choosing to name her late daughter Harper.

Rebecca and Andy took to social media last night (September 23) to share that they were “cautiously overjoyed” about their baby news.

Alongside a photo of several sonogram snaps, they penned: “We want to share that we are expecting a child. It has been an emotional and physical rollercoaster navigating these past 19 months of trying, but this pregnancy has been a small miracle.”

“We questioned whether we wanted to share this news but we want to continue to be open and honest about our journey and be mindful of the struggles that others have had and continue to have,” the expectant parents continued.

“We are taking each day as it comes and are incredibly grateful for the care we are receiving from the NHS (Rainbow Team) and are feeling overwhelmingly supported by them,” they wrote.

“While we are cautiously overjoyed, we carry awareness of the quiet struggles many face, and we send love to those hearts too. We know so many people are still waiting for this kind of news,” Rebecca and Andy concluded.

Many of Rebecca’s fellow famous faces have since been taking to her comments section to offer her their congratulations and support.

“Beautiful news xx,” replied Hollyoaks actress Jessamy Stoddart.

“Ohh Becky congratulations to you…. Sending you and family love for the journey ahead xxx,” commented former Strictly winner Ore Oduba.

“Wonderful news. Sending you all the love xxx,” added Bake Off contestant Laura Adlington.