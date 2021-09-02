Reading Recs: 9 brilliant books to get excited about this September

It’s that time of year again. The leaves are starting to turn brown, there’s a slight chill in the air and soon enough the grand aul stretch in the evenings will be long gone, replaced by dark and dreary days.

That’s right, autumn has finally arrived and we must admit, we’re actually quite excited. There’s just something so comforting about donning our favourite knits, preparing a steaming cup of tea and getting cosy with a good book.

Yes, the summer was nice while it lasted (which wasn’t very long, let’s be honest) but September is here again, along with a list of brand new books being released each and every day.

Not sure which story to dive into next? No worries — here’s a selection of just some of the titles we’re looking forward to devouring this September.

Freckles by Cecelia Ahern – to be published September 2

Freckles is the brand new novel written by bestselling Irish author Cecelia Ahern (P.S. I Love You). Told in Allegra's vivid, original voice, moving from Dublin to the fierce Atlantic coast, this is an unforgettable story of human connection, of friendship, and growing into your own skin. Five people. Five stars. Freckle to freckle. Star to star.

Beautiful World, Where Are You? by Sally Rooney – to be published September 7

Written by the same wonderful author behind Normal People and Conversations With Friends, Beautiful World, Where Are You? follows Alice, a novelist and Felix, a warehouse worker, as they travel to Rome together. In Dublin, Alice’s best friend, Eileen, is getting over a break-up and slips back into flirting with Simon, a man she has known since childhood. Alice, Felix, Eileen, and Simon are still young—but life is catching up with them. They desire each other, they delude each other, they get together, they break apart. They have sex, they worry about sex, they worry about their friendships and the world they live in. Are they standing in the last lighted room before the darkness, bearing witness to something? Will they find a way to believe in a beautiful world? You’ll have to read the book to find out!

Harlem Shuffle by Colson Whitehead – to be published September 14

Harlem Shuffle is driven by an ingeniously intricate plot that plays out in a beautifully recreated Harlem of the early 1960s. It's a family saga masquerading as a crime novel, a hilarious morality play, a social novel about race and power, and ultimately a love letter to Harlem.

Once Upon A Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber – to be published September 28

This is the first book in Stephanie Garber’s (Caraval) brand new series about love, curses, and the lengths that people will go to for happily ever after. Evangeline Fox was raised in her beloved father’s curiosity shop, where she grew up on legends about immortals, like the tragic Prince of Hearts. She knows his powers are mythic, his kiss is worth dying for, and that bargains with him rarely end well.

But when Evangeline learns that the love of her life is about to marry another, she becomes desperate enough to offer the Prince of Hearts whatever he wants in exchange for his help to stop the wedding. The prince only asks for three kisses. But after Evangeline’s first promised kiss, she learns that the Prince of Hearts wants far more from her than she’s pledged. And he has plans for Evangeline that will either end in the greatest happily ever after, or the most exquisite tragedy…

Magpie by Elizabeth Day – to be published September 2

The exhilarating new novel from the bestselling author of The Party and How to Fail, Magpie is a tense, twisting, brilliantly written novel about mothers and children, envy and possession, and the dangers of getting everything you've ever dreamed of.

The Guinness Girls, A Hint of Scandal by Emily Hourican – to be published September 16

Following the bestselling success of The Glorious Guinness Girls, comes a stunning new novel following the three enigmatic sisters as they set out on married life. As affairs are uncovered and secrets exposed, the three women begin to realise that their guiled upbringing could not have prepared them for the realities of married life, nor for the scandals that seem to follow them around.

The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman – to be published September 16

The follow up to Richard Osman’s bestselling phenomenon The Thursday Murder Club finds our ageing heroes enmeshed in an underworld escapade involving stolen diamonds and vicious gangsters.

Three Words For Goodbye by Hazel Gaynor & Heather Webb – to be published September 2

From Hazel Gaynor and Heather Webb, the bestselling authors of Meet Me in Monaco, comes a coming-of-age novel set in pre-WWII Europe, perfect for fans of Jennifer Robson, Beatriz Williams, and Kate Quinn. Three cities, two sisters, one chance to correct the past.

Learn To Cook With Neven by Neven Maguire – to be published September 24

Trying to learn how to cook? This is the book for you! With many aspiring young chefs getting into the kitchen, it's clear that kids CAN cook and LOVE to cook! Learn to Cook with Neven is the perfect first cookbook for kids of all ages. It will give them their first 80 delicious, fail-safe recipes, accompanied by colourful photographs and basic kitchen and cooking how-tos. While creating popular favourites from eggy bread to salmon parcels, fluffy pancakes to homemade pizza, kids will also learn culinary techniques as they go along – with explanations for chopping, beating, whipping and baking – ensuring they learn the right way from the get-go.