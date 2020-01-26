Reading Harry Potter books makes you a better person, scientists say

The Harry Potter books are one of the most iconic series of all time. Bookworms from all around the world adore the wizarding world and we can see why.

The books transport you to a magical and mysterious world that helps you forget about your worries and fears.

Reading is one of the best forms of escapism, no matter what age you are.

However, we did not realise that reading certain books actually made us better human beings.

According to a study published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology, J.K Rowling's tales about Harry, Ron and Hermione can actually help children to understand the social stigmatism of minority groups.

The research focused on how people view stigmatised members of society, which led them to discover that people who have read the Harry Potter books had a better understand of disenfranchised people.

Yes, Harry Potter has the power to influence people’s world views and their perception of minority groups in a positive way, no matter who they are. Muggles and all!

So, if you haven't picked up Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone then we suggest you do.