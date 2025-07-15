RDS Dublin Horse Show begins registration for Ladies Day with new prizes

It’s almost time for the annual RDS Dublin Horse Show!

The beloved Show will be returning next month, from August 6 to August 10. This year, organisers are celebrating 150 years of the Show, meaning that 2025 is set to be its biggest one yet.

As usual, the Best Dressed Competition, sponsored by Poretti will take place on August 7. Traditionally referred to as Ladies Day, the Best Dressed Competition has evolved into a real highlight, offering the chance to showcase the very best of Irish fashion. The overall Best Dressed winner will receive a cash prize of €10,000 from Poretti.

If you are unlucky in securing the top prize, then there will be several other prestigious awards on offer.The Best Dressed Runner Up will receive two nights B&B at the five-star Morrison Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, and two nights B&B at The Trafalgar St. James, Curio Collection by Hilton.

The winner of Best Hat, sponsored by Ireland’s Blue Book, will receive a €2000 voucher offering numerous opportunities for overnight stays and fine dining experiences across Ireland.

The champions of Best Dressed Duo, sponsored by Cashel Palace Hotel, will be awarded an overnight suite stay for two with dinner in the Michelin-starred Bishop’s Buttery and a €100 for The Boutique at Cashel Palace.

This year, the Show has also added a brand-new category – Irish Heritage & Sustainability Style Award sponsored by Jack Murphy. This category is all about embracing Ireland’s cultural heritage, which can embody everything from a modern twist on classic tweed, to a unique accessory.

Renowned fashion luminary Bairbre Power, who is leading this year’s judging panel, stated: “Witnessing the camaraderie among those in the queue is what makes this event so special. We just need to keep the fingers crossed that it’s a dry day!”

The online registration for Best Dressed is now open on the Dublin Horse Show website, which you can visit here. To encourage early entries, a hamper of Poco Beauty products worth over €400 has been donated by Pippa O’Connor Ormond. The lucky registered recipient will be decided on August 7.