Rathmines is the coolest place to live in Dublin, and we can prove it

Rathmines is the first place I ever lived in Ireland.

As a foreigner, I immediately loved the friendly, multicultural atmosphere and the fact that there are so many places to do your shopping, go out for a drink or a bite. 

Actually, after spending two years of my life here, I strongly believe that it is by far the best place to live in Dublin, and here's my reasoning:   

1. Location, location, location

 

Rathmines is incredibly close to the city centre yet feels like a little village; 25 minutes walk at most, and barely a few bus stops separate it from Grafton street. 

2. Swan Leisure Centre

 

A cheap gym with countless classes, a swimming pool and even a steam room for 30 euros a month. Literally no excuse not to exercise.

3. The Stella Theatre

 

The recently reopened cinema shows some new releases as well as classics in the most amazing setting.

Before or after your film, pop into the gorgeous bar upstairs for a delicious cocktail and feel like you are in New York for a minute.

4. Fia

 

Technically, Fia is on Rathgar Road, but I choose to consider it a part of Rathmines. This cute cafe offers by far one of the best brunches in Dublin served by the friendliest staff. 

5. The food offer in general

 

Hey Donna, Farmer Browns, Two Fifty Square, Manifesto, Little Ass Burrito, Fallon & Byrne, wherever you are looking, there is a lovely affordable place to eat. And we are not even mentioning the Deliveroo options.   

6. The pub scene

 

From the young and hip Blackbird to the classic old man pub Slaterry's, Mother Reilly's or Rody Boland, it can actually become hard to pick where to go for a pint with friends. And if you feel like going "out out", Copan is great craic!

Featured photo: Instagram @aerial.ie

