Raspberry and lime mocktail: Alcohol-free recipes

The bank holiday is coming to a close and while we still want to be sitting out, enjoying the sunshine and socialising with friends, we also want to feel fresh and ready for work tomorrow. It can feel a little boring to be the only one not drinking, but sometimes, we just know we’ll thank ourselves later on.

Which is why we’ve decided to share this gorgeous mocktail recipe – sweet and minty and alcohol-free, this mocktail gives all the summery, fun vibes of an evening out with fruity drinks, without the hangover – enjoy!

You’ll need…

5-6 raspberries

5 mint leaves

Lemon and lime soda

Ice

1 lime

1/2tsp sugar

In a cocktail shaker, add your raspberries and 3-4 mint leaves.

Slice your lime into pieces and take 4 slices and add them to the shaker.

Sprinkle in the 1/2tsp of sugar.

Muddle the ingredients together, crushing them hard to release the juices.

Pour in your lemon and lime soda.

Add ice to a glass and strain your cocktail shaker into it, pouring over the ice. Garnish with a mint leaf and enjoy!