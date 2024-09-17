Radio star Jamie Theakston reveals diagnosis with laryngeal cancer

Jamie Theakston has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The radio presenter – who is best known for hosting Heart’s Breakfast programme with Amanda Holden – has confirmed that he has been diagnosed with stage 1 laryngeal cancer.

The news comes just over two weeks after Jamie initially revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove a lesion on his vocal cords, as a result of radio listeners expressing concerns about the sound of his voice.

Earlier today, Jamie took to his Instagram account to share an update on his health.

In a written statement, the 53-year-old penned: “Hi Folks, as you know – I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal chords.”

“The biopsy has identified this as Stage 1 Laryngeal Cancer. So…I have cancer…but cancer doesn't have me!” Jamie exclaimed.

“The prognosis is very positive and I'm hoping to be back with you in October,” he confirmed, referring to his role on Heart Radio.

“Until then, I've been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda. Huge thanks to them and all the Global Family who have been unbelivably supportive,” he praised.

“Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next, I'll have a great story to tell …” Jamie concluded.

Following his candid update, many of Jamie’s fellow famous faces have since expressed their well-wishes.

“All respect and solidarity dude. We are right behind you,” wrote BBC broadcaster Amol Rajan.

“Big love brother you got this sending love xxx,” replied chef Jamie Oliver.

“Sending you so much love Jamie,” added former I’m A Celebrity winner Vicky Pattison.

Speaking on Heart this morning, co-host Amanda Holden delivered Jamie’s news to listeners and stated that the team would “do him proud” in his absence.

Addressing Jamie’s family, she added: “Him and Sophie and the boys, they are listening at home and I know that after this announcement, all of you listening as well are going to be sending your best wishes to our king, our lovely Jamie, who is going to be better and back with us very soon.”