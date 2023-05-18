Rachel Weisz admits she previously suffered a miscarriage

Rachel Weisz has shared that she has previously suffered a baby loss.

The Mummy actress has been speaking out to promote her new miniseries Dead Ringers, a psychological thriller that focuses on twin gynecologists' operating an infertility clinic.

During an interview on The News Agents podcast, Rachel chose to open up about her own experiences with fertility.

Initially, Rachel expressed her reaction to some of Dead Ringers’ most prominent scenes, which include women experiencing miscarriages and footage of live births.

“I think I probably was surprised because I was just telling this story about the female experience, and it didn't seem to have been like heightened or overdramatized,” she told hosts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel.

The 53-year-old then decided to open up about her own previous baby loss, but did not divulge on when it occurred.

“Women have miscarriages, I've had a miscarriage, so you suddenly you see blood coming out of your body and these are just all part of a female experience of being alive,” she admitted.

“So, we're not used to it. I think we're not used to seeing any of those things being represented cinematically or fictionally. So maybe this is breaking some new ground, this show,” she added with hope.

Rachel currently shares four-year-old daughter Grace with her husband Daniel Craig, as well as 16-year-old son Henry with her former partner Darren Aronofsky.

Although The Favourite star usually tends to keep her personal life private, she did also reveal her thoughts on actor Daniel recently retiring from the James Bond franchise.

“It was very dangerous. I mean, he got injured a lot because he did all his own stunts. So, the danger quotient has definitely gone down… It is a much less stressful time for him,” she exclaimed.

“I'm really proud of his time as Bond and I think he was really, really brilliant. But yeah, it's much less stressful now, for sure,” Rachel gushed.