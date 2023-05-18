Rachel Stevens pulls out of solo gig after death of Paul Cattermole

It has been announced that Rachel Stevens has pulled out of a solo gig, following the death of her bandmate Paul Cattermole.

The S Club 7 star was due to give two performances at the Mighty Hoopla festival at Brockwell Park in London.

Sadly, the 45-year-old has decided to cancel both of her appearances on June 3 and June 4, as a result of her grief following the passing of Paul.

Paul was suddenly found dead at his home on April 6 at the age of 46.

Credit: Rachel Stevens Instagram

The organisers behind the Mighty Hoopla festival took to social media earlier today to confirm that Rachel would no longer be a part of their lineup.

“After the recent tragic passing of S Club’s Paul Cattermole, it is with deep sadness that Rachel Stevens has had to withdraw from performing at this year's Mighty Hoopla,” they wrote.

“We support Rachel and send our love to the entire S Club family, and hope to welcome Rachel back another year,” the team added.

The festival concluded by promising that they would be announcing Rachel’s replacement act “very soon”.

Credit: S Club 7 Instagram

The news of the hit singer’s cancellation comes just a few hours after Paul’s cause of death was revealed to the public.

Following his sudden passing last month, Dorset Coroner's Service released a statement to share that their investigations had concluded.

“We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded,” a spokesperson said, adding: "As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest."

Credit: S Club 7 Instagram

Last week, five of the remaining members of S Club – including Rachel, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh and Jo O'Meara – explained that their planned reunion tour would go ahead later this year.

While fellow bandmate Hannah Spearritt has chosen to drop out of the reunion plans, the concerts will still be performed as a dedication to Paul, with the band changing the reunion’s name to ‘The Good Times Tour’.