Rachel McAdams is reportedly expecting her second child

Congratulations are in order for our Mean Girls star, Rachel McAdams, as she appears to be pregnant with her second child.

The 41-year-old has been spotted coming out of a children’s clothing store, the Reckless Unicorn, in Los Angeles on Wednesday wearing a peach-coloured shirt dress, showing off an apparent baby bump.

The notoriously private actress already has a two-year-old son who she has yet to reveal the name of, with her boyfriend, screenwriter, Jamie Linden.

McAdams not having a social media presence means there’s very few photos or information about her private life. However, Rachel spoke fondly of motherhood in a rare interview with The Sunday Times in 2018.

“It's the greatest thing that's ever happened to me, hands down," McAdams said. "[People say] your life is not your own anymore, but I had 39 years of me, I was sick of me, I was so happy to put the focus on some other person.”

She added, "I waited a long time [for motherhood]… It's just how it happened," she said. "And I didn't want to do it before it was the right time."

Most recently, Rachel filmed her latest movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, in Iceland and got to take her toddler along with her. “He'll never remember any of it, but I feel like somehow that might stick to his soul and his personality a little bit, so it was great to get to travel,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

She added, “We've been cuddled up for so long together that it was wonderful to go out into the world and get to work at the same time. I felt really lucky to be able to do that.”